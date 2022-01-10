Editor,
The Jan. 3 article about Half Moon Bay sea level rise is absolutely ridiculous. Five feet of sea level rise? The only thing that needs addressing is erosion. The rest is just fear mongering.
Let’s look at the truth about climate change. The climate is different every single year. Look at what’s happening right now. Great snow and rain. I’ve lived here for over 60 years and nothing has changed in that time. Some years are better than others. It’s just that simple. All this climate stuff is just a way of giving people a job. The so-called experts don’t really know any more than anyone else. It’s called a hypothesis. It’s an educated guess. They don’t really know anything.
All this hysteria is just a way for government to keep everyone afraid. The minute they think we are not afraid enough? They come up with some other things to make the populous afraid. Hitler controlled an entire country this way. Question everything.
Neil Wild
San Bruno
(4) comments
How appropriate, - that the most science challenged questions the scientists! It’s like a student flunking math, questioning the math teacher! Don’t you read anything about what’s happening, like icebergs melting on both poles and in northern countries, while warm water fish find their way into previously cold waters? Fear mongering? What Wild nonsense!
Ask Miss Google about the difference between climate and weather. That might enlighten you. Perhaps.
Jorg – I hate to break it to you but three million years ago temperatures and CO2 levels were higher, yet there were no humans driving cars, no plastic, no air conditioning and no aerosols, so obviously the Earth will do what the Earth will do, regardless of man. Maybe you could weigh in on the carbon emissions due to 30,000+ people flying into Scotland for COP26 - an estimated 400 aircraft and over 50 private jets. What about the 100+ container ships hanging out off the coast of Los Angeles, idling away? And CA forest fires due to mismanagement of forests? Seems like greenies conveniently forget all the issues where greenies contribute to so-called global warming in a lame attempt to convince folks there actually is such a thing as global warming.
Terence,
C'mon man. Quit spreading your lies. Your golden idol's hero, MTG, told you a year ago that the CA fires were the result of the Jews using space lasers to burn the forest!!
Taffy - none of the facts that Terence stated are lies. Did you wait a minute before your pushed the Send button? Your reply makes no sense at all.
