As a parent and a PTA president in the region with the highest cost of living in the country, I was thrilled to discover that Proposition 15, Schools & Communities First would generate more tax revenue per capita in San Mateo County than any other county in the state according to a study out of USC. With our schools more underfunded than ever and city governments forced to make drastic cuts to essential services, the over $1,000 per capita in additional property tax revenue, totalling over $800 million annually will be vital to our children’s future.
Prop. 15 closes corporate property tax loopholes in order to reclaim $12 billion every year — all while protecting homeowners and renters and small businesses. Small businesses will receive further tax relief by a cut in business personal property taxes and an exemption for triple net lease tenants until 2025-26.
Big corporations have avoided paying their fair share by exploiting this loophole to underpay their property taxes. With 92% of the revenue coming from only 10% of the biggest and wealthiest commercial and industrial properties, it’s clear that a fraction of top corporations benefit while the rest of us have to make up the difference.
We can’t afford corporate tax loopholes at the expense of our schools and local services anymore. Vote yes on Schools and Communities First.
David Pollack
San Carlos
