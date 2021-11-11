Editor,
My compliments on the Nov. 3 Daily Journal. Four excellent stories about local girls’ athletic events — the best possible way to encourage girls to develop their skills and talents and improve their overall strength and health.
When I grew up, and for many years since, there were no girls’ sports outside of high school gym class. Then the Air Force Family Fitness program was publicized in our newspapers (back in the mid-1960s) and step by step, we began to run around the neighborhood (and the guys got heckled for not leaving me behind).
By the early 1970s there were local races, and one by one we “invaded” the overwhelmingly male sport. Now we have an impressive array of female athletes in high school, college and professional sports. Progress!
Ruth Waters
Redwood Shores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.