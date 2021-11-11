Editor,

My compliments on the Nov. 3 Daily Journal. Four excellent stories about local girls’ athletic events — the best possible way to encourage girls to develop their skills and talents and improve their overall strength and health.

When I grew up, and for many years since, there were no girls’ sports outside of high school gym class. Then the Air Force Family Fitness program was publicized in our newspapers (back in the mid-1960s) and step by step, we began to run around the neighborhood (and the guys got heckled for not leaving me behind).

By the early 1970s there were local races, and one by one we “invaded” the overwhelmingly male sport. Now we have an impressive array of female athletes in high school, college and professional sports. Progress!

Ruth Waters

Redwood Shores

