Key words in front page headlines Thursday, April 23: “Testing,” “tracing” and “manageable pace.” Both County Manager Mike Callagy and Gov. Gavin Newsom are delusional.
Our state has about 40 million people. What will more testing determine? And, how can they think that anyone will really be able to trace where someone has been and who they have been in contact with? All rubbish!
Politicians want the people to think that they will cause a return to “safety.” More rubbish! This world is not safe! There always has been and will continue to be risk involved with life. Most of these politicians would never have stopped travel to the United States from China. And, folks who have been tested negative can still get the virus. “Tracing” may sound good, but there is no example of it working.
Speaking of which: medicine is not a science; it is a practice. And models that are not accurate are useless and should be discarded. To ignore this gets one to believe the models for global warming which do not work.
Finally, why are these politicians so very unconcerned about millions of people who have lost jobs caused by this stay-in-place stuff?
The original reason for the distancing and shelter-in-place orders was to “flatten the curve” and not overwhelm hospitals. That has been done. Now the reasons have been “enhanced.” This is wrong. We need to return to our previrus freedom.
Why won’t Newsom delineate the specific conditions needed for returning to normal?
Vito Longo
Redwood City
