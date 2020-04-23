Testing and contact tracing for those with COVID-19 are critical components of the criteria considered by officials determining when is appropriate to lift the stay-at-home order, said County Manager Mike Callagy.
Callagy said during a press conference Wednesday, April 22, that a group of county workers, health experts, elected officials and other administrators are collaborating on a strategy to reopen society.
And while no timeline has been established yet, Callagy said officials are focused on ramping up testing and also building a network of workers who will assist with the effort to track contacts of those who contracted the virus.
Callagy said he is in the process of forming a “small army” of hundreds of county workers who will be dedicated to tracing, with an expectation that effort will continue through the coming weeks and months. Volunteers interested in contributing the tracing effort are encouraged to register online with the county.
Concurrently, officials are hoping to continue expanding testing access while grappling with a shortage of available kits, said Callagy. Health officials have expressed frustration with the dearth of available tests and suggested a lack of supplies needed to develop the tests could be contributing to the shortfall.
Results for 9,092 tests conducted in San Mateo County show 958 confirmed cases of the disease, with 39 deaths linked to COVID-19. Results are still pending for 132 tests, and results are returning in less than two days, according to the county’s website.
An overwhelming majority of the deaths associated with the disease have been senior citizens, which is why much of the county’s attention recently has been on residential care or skilled nursing facilities, said Callagy.
“Clearly that is where we need to focus, and where we will continue to focus,” said Callagy.
Following reports that Santa Clara County discovered the area’s first fatality linked to the virus occurred earlier than initially reported, Callagy said local officials may also re-examine previous deaths that occurred under similar conditions to see if they were related to COVID-19.
Looking ahead, Callagy said he expects location data for confirmed cases will be available late next week. He said cases will be sorted by zip code, but warned those analyzing the data to take caution and not develop a false sense of security in areas with a low concentration of cases.
The press conference took place on the first day that face coverings were required for those on essential outings.
Callagy said he expected such precautions including social distancing, cleaning and masks to be necessary, if not required, for an extended term once the shelter-in-place mandate is lifted.
“That will be the new normal for the foreseeable future,” he said.
Visit smcgov.org/volunteers to register as a volunteer.
