Sheriff Bolanos’ unilateral decision to stop cooperating with ICE doesn’t increase public safety in the slightest. These people are not just guilty of entering the country illegally. They are “undocumented individuals who have committed serious crimes.” Allowing them to continue their illegal, violent behavior will place everyone in the county at greater risk; including their own families. By committing serious crimes these people have shown that they are not fit to remain in the county illegally.
The sheriff was elected to protect all of the citizens of San Mateo County; not just those who have a family member who may be deported. The whole incident represents political pandering at its worst.
Robert Baker
San Mateo
