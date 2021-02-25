Editor,
If the pandemic has shown us one thing, it is the realization of how important our schools, teachers and support staff are to communities, families and kids they serve.
This is not to say that educators aren’t appreciated with the occasional Starbucks card, basket of goodies and annual PTA luncheons. However, there has always been the expectation that teachers and schools would have the consistency, support and dedication that has become the bedrock of public education.
No matter where you stand on the debate of reopening schools, there can be no mistake that many parents and community members feel passionately about getting students back to in-person learning.
As a teacher of 31 years in the San Mateo public schools, I would ask the following from these impassioned community members. Once we are back to a new normal, and your local educators are seeking a salary increase to keep up with the cost of living, or that schools need funding to make up for losses from budget cuts, or the education association is asking for help to raise money for electives, libraries and sports, that you as a collective community employ this same passion and drive for these issues, as you are now doing to get our kids back into the classroom.
Tim Hilborn
San Carlos
