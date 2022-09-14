Editor,
Editor,
Regardless of whether you vote for me or my opponent, Amanda Anthony, running for the South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees (Area D); I strongly urge voters to support Measure T, a bond needing 55% approval to pass.
Measure T supplies badly needed funds to improve the ailing infrastructure of SSFUSD schools. The current board is strong and I have no doubt that the newly constituted board will ensure that bond funds are used properly. We’re losing teachers to higher paying districts and some of the bond funds will be used to acquire or build workforce housing. Funds will also be used for improvements to utilities and infrastructure, including roofing, electrical, lighting, plumbing, sewer, gas, water, heating, cooling and ventilation.
No one wants to increase taxes and fees on homeowners and businesses and this bond isn’t cheap. Parcels will be assessed $60 for every $100,000 of assessed value. That’s home and businesses including the large biotechs like Genentech. We only receive 10% of our funding from the state. This bond is sorely needed and I ask that you support it.
Steve Kassel
South San Francisco
