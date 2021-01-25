Editor,

With President Biden’s executive orders to postpone all deportations and opening the borders to all who would like to come, legally or not, I question why those of us who travel and re-enter our cherished country need to display a passport and fill out any other document that may require U.S. Customs examination.

His administration’s position on this issue is bordering on absurd, yet all of us who are here legally and wish to travel are subject to stringent border control practices. Why are these groups now forming in Central America exempt from what law abiding citizens are subject to? Moreover, coming from overseas, we are subject to an understandable 14-day quarantine to prevent the further spread of the COVID 19 virus, yet those assembling and now crossing the border are let in without any practicable restriction.

Has this country gone nuts? Are we still a country or just a territory run by special interests?

Dirk van Ulden

Belmont

