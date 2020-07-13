Editor,
I am writing this open letter because I have not received any response to my two emails to the San Mateo County Health office over the past three weeks.
My emails have asked you why after four long months of the COVID virus pandemic, your office still does not have enough tests to administer a second time to the senior center where I live.
We agree with and have complied with the strict restrictions that you have ordered and renewed. But, what is your responsibility? Where are the tests? What steps have you taken to secure them? Other states have called out the National Guard to help with testing? What, exactly have you and your staff done?
Every research study reveals that we seniors with our comorbidities are the most vulnerable population and we wonder why there has not been a second and third series of testing? Why not?
Stephen Arum
Redwood City
