Editor,
Kudos to Redwood City police (Officer Schneider especially) and San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies.
Recently, my car became immobile (unpushable immobile) with the back half of the car on the railroad tracks. Officer Schneider was first on the scene and immediately called in an emergency shutdown on the trains. Between the time my car stopped and his arrival a southbound train came past missing my car by a few feet. I don’t know how close I was to having a northbound train due, but it would not have been pretty. A tow truck was summoned and the car moved to safety.
Thanks to all the law enforcement officers for their assistance a support afterwards.
David Trabue
Redwood City
