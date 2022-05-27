Editor,
Diane Papan is no Jack Kennedy.
I will not vote for Giselle Hale, who defiantly supports up to four units on every single-family lot.
President John Kennedy inspired voters with his positive vision and youthful energy.
To me, Diane Papan’s lack of confidence in her own leadership abilities is demonstrated by her continued allowance of attack mailings on her behalf.
James Hsuchen Coleman exhibits a bold vision, much like John Kennedy, also a Harvard graduate.
I’m voting against negativity. I’m switching my support and voting for James Coleman for state Assembly.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
