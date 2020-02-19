Editor,
I am a retired U.S. politics and government teacher. I am writing to express great alarm over the latest activities of our president. He seems to be confused about the origins of the Revolutionary War, where we fought against the king of England and wrote our Constitution to agree to self government with an elected president at the helm.
I believe President Trump thinks himself as a king. And he has an attorney general who is an abject slave to King Trump. Wake up, people. Danger. Danger.
Karen Prosser
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.