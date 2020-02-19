Editor,

I am a retired U.S. politics and government teacher. I am writing to express great alarm over the latest activities of our president. He seems to be confused about the origins of the Revolutionary War, where we fought against the king of England and wrote our Constitution to agree to self government with an elected president at the helm.

I believe President Trump thinks himself as a king. And he has an attorney general who is an abject slave to King Trump. Wake up, people. Danger. Danger.

Karen Prosser

San Mateo

