Editor,
According to Kevin McCarthy, House minority leader, the COVID-19 relief bill will cost every taxpayer $5,000. Only 9% of $1.9 trillion will be used for the much-needed people who have been affected by this pandemic. Pelosi’s plan will allow federal employees to collect up to $21,000 to stay home if schools aren’t open to take their children.
Democrat-run states Illinois, New York and California will receive billions for bail out even though they were mismanaged before COVID-19. Medicare will face a $36 billion or more cut and student loans and subsidy would be affected. There are also several provisions to benefit health care providers and insurers.
This bill does not help the American people but those in this country illegally will get subsidized health care. Even convicts and murders will receive $1,400 checks. The socialist democrats who passed this bill will only put a burden on the people of this county.
We can thank Pelosi and Schumer for were this country is headed.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
