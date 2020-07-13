Editor,
Regarding the recent guest perspective by Darren Kelley “Thank you San Mateo police,” the answer to resisting gangs and keeping kids out of trouble can’t come from the police.
There is a fundamental conflict of interest when the person helping someone also carries with them the threat of apprehension, violence and incarceration. Children have an innate trust. We abuse that instinct to trust when we feign its existence with police. Police offer no bond of trust, such as a doctor does with a patient or a lawyer does with a client. The police are instruments of the state and their job is to sniff out crime and apprehend criminals. The police taking on the role of providing guidance and direction for our children is a poor substitution for professionals who’ve made helping young people their lifes work, and does nothing to bring support to the families of those children. And we don’t need or particularly want children to be comfortable around the police.
We need to show that we honor and respect the integrity of families having difficulties. Helping a parent find better employment, helping secure more dependable housing, helping with substance misuse. These are not areas where the police can effectively operate. I welcome the idea of thanking the police for the stop-gap support they provided and moving promptly to defer funds to professionals who will do a better job.
Arne Hurty
Burlingame
