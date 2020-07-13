Editor,

Regarding the recent guest perspective by Darren Kelley “Thank you San Mateo police,” the answer to resisting gangs and keeping kids out of trouble can’t come from the police.

There is a fundamental conflict of interest when the person helping someone also carries with them the threat of apprehension, violence and incarceration. Children have an innate trust. We abuse that instinct to trust when we feign its existence with police. Police offer no bond of trust, such as a doctor does with a patient or a lawyer does with a client. The police are instruments of the state and their job is to sniff out crime and apprehend criminals. The police taking on the role of providing guidance and direction for our children is a poor substitution for professionals who’ve made helping young people their lifes work, and does nothing to bring support to the families of those children. And we don’t need or particularly want children to be comfortable around the police.

We need to show that we honor and respect the integrity of families having difficulties. Helping a parent find better employment, helping secure more dependable housing, helping with substance misuse. These are not areas where the police can effectively operate. I welcome the idea of thanking the police for the stop-gap support they provided and moving promptly to defer funds to professionals who will do a better job.

Arne Hurty

Burlingame

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription