Editor,
This concerns Arne Hurty’s (July 13) response to Darren Kelley’s opinion piece “Thank you San Mateo Police” (July 8), criticizing police and the Police Activities League, that they should not be around our children because “police offer no bond of trust.” An incredibly dumb statement from anyone socially responsible.
Hurty’s criticism of our local Police Activities League shows his ignorance of what PAL does every day for our kids. It is clear he has little respect for the men and women who give their time and effort to help kids from neighborhoods that lack opportunities, highlighted by stating “we don’t need or particularly want children to be comfortable around the police.”
Hurty’s comments epitomize the ignorance of some on the far left who believe that police are evil, like those on the far right — fanatical Trump supporters and their commuted felons. Clearly Hurty does not respect those who serve our country in uniform, whether they be police, fire, first responders, military, public employees or nurses and doctors in protective gear, working for us every day on the front lines in the face of a deadly pandemic and civil challenges in our society.
As a veteran, a lawyer who works with kids, and as someone who believes that our local PAL is one of our best organizations that serves and mentors our children, it is people with angry attitudes like Hurty who “don’t need or particularly want our children to be comfortable around,” to borrow his own words.
Joe Cotchett
Burlingame
