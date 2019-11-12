Editor,
Is Ed Kahl serious in implying that constitutional authority to negotiate terms of foreign aid allows for bribery and blackmail (“No crime with which to impeach” letter to the editor in the Nov. 7 edition of the Daily Journal)?
He can claim Joe Biden has a conflict of interest, and he may be right, but President Trump’s actions regarding aid to Ukraine appear to constitute abuse of authority to any unbiased observer. And the first partisan impeachment? Was Mr. Kahl asleep in the 1990s during President Clinton’s impeachment?
Brian Wright
Belmont
