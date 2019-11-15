Editor,
Letter writer Brian Wright (“Negotiating terms of foreign aid” in the Nov. 12 edition of the Daily Journal) would have us believe it was OK for then Vice President Biden to be assigned the job of pressing Ukraine to clean up its corruption while his son received what appeared to be a political payoff of $3.5 million over several years. Trump not only had the right but the duty to ask for Ukraine’s help in investigating the Bidens. The reason Adam Schiff won’t allow the Bidens to testify is because they’d probably have to plead the fifth.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.