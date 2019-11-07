Editor,
We’re heading for the first impeachment in history without a crime. Even if President Donald Trump asked for a “quid pro quo,” it’s not a crime. He has the constitutional authority to negotiate the terms of any foreign aid, just as past presidents have. If it’s OK for former Vice President Joe Biden to have asked for a “quid pro quo” in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor, why isn’t it OK for President Trump?
He had every reason to raise a red flag about Joe Biden’s conflict of interest involving a Ukrainian oil oligarch hiring his son for $83,000 a month. What political influence did the oligarch expect to buy for his money? Biden doesn’t get a pass on federal conflict of interest laws just because he’s running for office.
Our founders took impeachment seriously. They didn’t want the executive branch to become a captive of the legislative branch. That’s why the Supreme Court presides over the proceedings of the Senate. Democrats are treading on the dangerous grounds of the first ever partisan impeachment. There is nothing in the transcript of the call that rises to impeachment, which is why Adam Schiff needs to substitute his own words for Trump’s. This is a matter for voters to decide.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.