Editor,
When a letter writer speaks of “false Russian collusion” and claims there are witnesses to voter fraud and that some states changed the rules days before the election, I must question where she gets her information. Where are these alleged witnesses? Despite dozens of frivolous lawsuits, no one has been able to prove any significant fraud because there was no significant fraud. It’s a lie. What states allegedly changed their rules? I heard of no such thing. And anyone who looks past the white wash from Barr will find that the Mueller report indicated Russian interference in the 2016 election and cooperation with members of Trump’s team. I hope and pray that our country can move past the misinformation, lies, and divisiveness of the past four years.
Brian Wright
Belmont
