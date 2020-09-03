Editor,
The headline on the Daily Journal’s coverage of the demise of Senate Bill 1120 described the attempt to legalize duplexes across the state as “divisive.” But it wasn’t divisive to the state legislators who represent San Mateo County. All five of our representatives in Sacramento either co-authored the bill in the Senate (senators Jerry Hill and Scott Wiener) or voted “yes” in the Assembly (assemblymen Kevin Mullin, Phil Ting and Marc Berman).
Detached single-family homes are lovely, but they are the single most expensive housing type we have. In virtually all Peninsula cities, buying a single-family home costs in excess of $1 million, and in a number of them, like Burlingame, Menlo Park and Palo Alto, such homes cost $2 million or more. Needless to say, these homes are usually out of reach of the teachers, firefighters and nurses that our communities rely upon, to say nothing of the lower-paid essential workers who staff our grocery stores and take care of our senior citizens.
Allowing “missing middle” housing like duplexes across the Peninsula would add sorely-needed homes without drastically changing the look and feel of neighborhoods. Chances are that many of this paper’s readers pass duplexes every day that look almost identical to single-family homes. And renting half of a duplex is almost always more affordable.
Thank you, senators Hill and Wiener, for your vision on this issue. Peninsula city councils would be wise to follow your lead.
Mike Dunham
Burlingame
The letter writer is a lead with Peninsula for Everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.