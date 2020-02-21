Editor,
During the Feb. 19 Democratic Debate sponsored by NBC in Las Vegas, once again, the Democratic presidential candidates missed a chance to expose the incompetence, lies and abuse of power by the resident of the White House and his supporters. Instead, they fell prey to media pundits whose arrogance and unquenchable thirst for stardom steer the debate toward whose comments are more scornful. If each candidate enumerated and exposed Trump’s excesses (and there are plenty to go around) and made a case for why this man cannot remain as the most influential world leader, perhaps more Americans would care and show up to vote on Election Day.
Or, if each candidate exposed Trump’s Republican accomplices in the Senate, who are ignoring the nearly 400 bills House Democrats have passed, perhaps those who insist in repeating that Washington is broken would realize that Washington is being sabotaged.
Hilda Ayala
San Bruno
