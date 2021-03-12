Editor,

In response to the March 9 article about developing city-owned land near the BART and Caltrain stations, “Development targeting Millbrae train station,” I think this is a great idea and long overdue. The budget isn’t out yet for next year, but given the steep drop in revenue from transient occupancy tax and sales revenue, Millbrae schools and the general fund are set up to take quite a hit.

These city-owned parcels have been sitting around for years and the time is past ripe for us to start juicing them for the resource that they are. So close to such a massive transit hub, these are prime places for high-intensity land uses like office, hotel and retail because from a traffic perspective, this location lends itself to being accessible without a car. Millbrae taxpayers will greatly benefit from this new revenue source that can be put toward upkeep throughout the community, i.e. preventing tax and fee increases for homeowners. Not to mention all the new office workers who will also be shoppers for our local businesses.

The city manager should get to work ASAP issuing a request for proposals to develop these lots. I am looking forward to all the cool ideas that come in!

John Tam

Millbrae

