Editor,
Michael Craig is the best candidate for Belmont’s District 1 City Council position. Michael Craig is the best candidate because he is objective, he is not beholden to special interests.
Michael Craig also stood up against the low-income housing that was proposed in East Belmont that would have crammed about 3,000 housing units and doubled the population of East Belmont. This project would have made traffic and parking a nightmare in an already crowded community. All the other councilmembers except Warren Lieberman wanted to put four store front and four delivery marijuana businesses in addition to the three medicinal marijuana businesses for a total of 11 marijuana shops here in Belmont.
All the while, his opposition seemed to promote these horrible ideas for East Belmont. Michael Craig stood up for us like a Spartan. The other candidate has the recommendations of all the other councilmembers, other than Warren Lieberman, who fought for East Belmont, too. Personally, I think we need more objectivity on the Belmont City Council and Michael Craig is the only candidate for East Belmont who can give that to us. Michael Craig owns a home in East Belmont, raised his children here, his roots go deep and he will be here for us now and in the future.
Gregory Hubbell
Belmont
