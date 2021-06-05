Editor,
Jan. 6 was a slap in the face for all Americans. The Capitol Police were outmanned and outgunned. The reserves have left after doing a great job and now it is time for the U.S. Marines to take over this security duty.
They guard our embassies overseas so why not guard the Capitol? Semper Fi!
Paul Kunst
Redwood City
