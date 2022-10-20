San Mateo is embarking on its first district elections this November. Councilmembers will be elected by district instead of citywide. This movement was heralded for encouraging diversity by electing candidates rooted in the neighborhoods they are vying to represent.
San Mateo’s District 5 race is where you have a homegrown candidate being challenged by a recent addition to the neighborhood. This looks like a situation where one of the candidates was influenced by a standing councilmember in her attempt to rig the system and control the council.
There is candidate Rod Linhares, a 20-year San Mateo District 5 resident, who was encouraged to run by his neighbors and by the District 5 neighborhood associations.
Then, there is Adam Loraine. Loraine moved into District 5 a few months before the filing period deadline. Lorraine was seemingly recruited by Councilmember Amourence Lee to move into District 5. This is a transparent attempt to challenge Linhares, the longtime neighborhood leader.
It appears Councilmember Lee is attempting to manipulate district elections to advance her own ambitions. She may view Linhares as a threat to her quest for mayorship in 2023. Loraine lived in Lee’s neighborhood, then moved into District 5 a few months before the filing deadline.
Amourence Lee’s toxic attempts seem to be a setup to game the district election system. I find myself questioning whether it really is easier to elect your neighborhood leader. Lee is showing us the unfortunate truth that district elections are easily manipulated.
