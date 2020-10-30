Editor,
I’m proud of the positive steps Trustee Dave Mandelkern has taken in leading our three local community colleges, Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College, to fight climate change, and to address global warming. Our community college district has won state and national awards for its green building leadership and sustainable building practices.
The Solar Farm at Cañada College provides clean green energy that provides the majority of the needs of the campus. Our students learn about sustainability, environmental science, and are trained for jobs that pay well, such as solar panel installation. These accomplishments are a credit to Dave Mandelkern‘s vision and leadership in his position on our college district’s Board of Trustees. I’m proud to support Dave Mandelkern as trustee of the San Mateo County Community College District for Trustee Area 3. Vote for Dave!
Kathy Trafton
Hillsborough
(1) comment
Proud of solar panels? While fighting global warming is important and using taxpayer bond money to construct green buildings helps nudge the world in a positive direction, SMCCCD is primarily an educational institution. Some community members are concerned that a contracted $60 million gym at Canada has blossomed into a $120 Taj Mahal to also house a publicly funded, members only, fee based athletic club. Solar could have been incorporated without all the bells and whistles (former Chancellor Galatolo insisted on a variegated retractable roof).
As for educating students in environmental science and jobs in renewable energy, do you know how many students pursue that path and how many graduate? Is this a niche accomplishment or a significant win for students and the community?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.