I endorse Warren Lieberman for Belmont mayor. He has the experience of being a previous mayor and has spent many years as a city councilmember. In addition, he is open to ideas from residents and is willing to make strong stands on issues to help Belmont residents.
Mr. Lieberman, after hearing massive public opposition from residents in East Belmont to cannabis shops in their neighborhood was the only councilmember who addressed their concerns. He made the motion to limit cannabis shops and argued to persuade the rest of the council who seemed intent on ignoring resident comments. Lieberman called out the others for seeing only tax revenues, and he prioritized residents over outside interests.
Lieberman is also the only candidate listening to residents concerned with growing hiker-biker conflicts on our Waterdog trails. He suggests fair compromises that make sense to prevent hikers from being forced to jump off trails to avoid speeding mountain bikers. Lieberman gets it: “You can't have people on the narrow trail who feel like they are going to get run over by bicyclists.” In contrast, Mates takes no stand on the safety and environmental damage of Waterdog trails. No wonder mountain bikers from the wider region endorse her.
Lieberman makes sense when he says he wants to build multifamily housing in the transit corridor, not in single family neighborhoods where those residents would all need cars.
Place your vote for a person you can believe in.
