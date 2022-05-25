Editor,
I’m repulsed by the campaign literature I recently saw from Diane Papan’s campaign for the California Assembly smearing candidate Giselle Hale, and featuring the angry face of Donald Trump along with inaccurate assertions about Ms. Hale’s past.
As an elected member of the San Mateo County Democratic Central Committee and a lifelong Democrat, I cannot condone smear campaigns that employ both lies about another candidate and repugnant sensationalism.
I’m stunned that Ms. Papan would accept the advice to pursue this kind of campaigning. I assume this was not her own idea, but rather “professional” advice on how one runs a campaign these days.
As a party and as a people we should not accept the free-for-all style of campaigning where, rather than debate real facts and positions, we stoop to tabloid-style personal attacks.
Nicole Kemeny
Menlo Park
