Editor,
My wife has communicated this phrase to me more then once over the course of our 30-year marriage. I googled it and discovered a lot of interesting information including a song by Selena Gomez (Check it out). The message in the song version I saw is sung by two young boys. Do you ever wonder what children might be thinking about supposed adults whom are managing the world?
The anger around the world and in the United States (specifically) is getting kind of old for some time now.
So next time you think about being angry, give it some thought first. You might achieve a lot more with the person on the receiving end of your anger with a kinder approach. Also, you might feel a lot better about yourself.
Take this advice from someone who is pretty good at getting angry himself and has learned the hard way that there is often a better way to approach a problem at hand. Think positive.
David Thom
San Carlos
(3) comments
Well written, Mr. Thom, but it’s hard to kill them with kindness when many of “them” base their anger on fake news and hatred and logic and facts are just annoying concepts standing in their way.
Terence,
I never thought I would see the day that you would admit that you and your fellow rabid Trump supporters base your beliefs on fake news and hatred with facts being an annoying concept.
Congratulations! You are making progress on joining the real world.
Speaking of fake news--is the election over yet?
