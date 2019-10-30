Editor,
Kudos to Sheriff Bolanos for keeping our homes, streets and communities safe by working with ICE to deport convicted criminal illegal aliens (“San Mateo County officials review ICE cooperation” from the Oct. 25 issue of the Daily Journal). According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, more than 65% of California criminals recidivate, that is, they commit more crimes and create more victims once they’re back the street from jail. By working with ICE to make sure that convicted criminal illegal aliens are returned to their countries of origin, Sheriff Bolanos is helping keep our crime rate low.
It doesn’t matter where the criminals are from — Chad or China, Poland or Paraguay — protecting them from lawful deportation simply makes for more potential victims of crime here at home. I’m glad our sheriff is helping keep our crime rate low, rather than sitting back and watching it skyrocket like those in other urban counties across the state.
John McDowell
San Carlos
