In November, we will elect our mayor-at-large for the first time in Belmont’s history. A candidate’s forum was held last week to provide an opportunity to better know the people running for office. Each candidate was asked about the impact of Stanford’s purchase of NDNU, and their position on mountain bikes in our Waterdog multiuse open space trail system.
Unfortunately, instead of providing substantive answers to these two important questions, Warren Lieberman appeared to dodge and deflect, leaving voters in the dark. Due to a conflict of interest, Warren is not allowed to participate in the Stanford-NDNU discussion if elected mayor. Instead of owning this significant liability for Belmont, he obfuscated this fact. And, despite having publicly stated several times recently that Belmont needs to close trails to bikes, and to “divide the resource,” Warren chose to obscure his position on this point as well.
It is disappointing to see a candidate take this approach — a missed opportunity to bring the community together.
Julia Mates, by comparison, was a breath of fresh air. She articulated well-reasoned and community-minded approaches to both the Stanford-NDNU issue and the open space issue. Julia respected our time by answering all questions directly, and has earned my vote with her energy, vision and specific plans for the city. It is no wonder that Julia has an almost clean sweep of endorsements from this paper, local, regional, state and national officeholders.
