Editor,
It doesn’t take Don Corleone to know Joe Biden’s son was on the take in Ukraine. Everyone and his dog knows that Hunter Biden wasn’t hired for $85,000 a month for his experience. Joe Biden was clearly in violation of federal conflict-of-interest laws when his son took the job. But far from being chastened, Hunter Biden doubled down on the same influence peddling in China with John Kerry’s son. Just imagine the haul Hunter Biden could take in if his dad became president.
Trump’s oath of office allows him to ask foreign governments for help in stamping out corruption. Joe Biden is not above the law just because he is running for president. But this is just the tip of the iceberg of the Justice Department’s investigations into how the Democrats used foreign governments, the FBI, CIA and Justice Department to interfere in the 2016 elections. The Democrats are incensed because Trump turned the tables on them.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
