Editor,
Workers from the East Bay are being unfairly punished during this gas crisis. Not only do they have to pay for roughly three to five gallons of gas for a round-trip to the Peninsula ($17-$30), they also pay a daily bridge toll ($7), and burn value off their vehicles in mileage. These costs can take a shocking bite out of daily pay. How about suspending commute hour bridge tolls for some period during this gas crisis?
Why do people have to pay to drive over a bridge anyway? Driving on Highway 101 and Interstate 280 doesn’t cost money. These tolls are regressive, unfairly impacting people of lesser means, while these same workers benefit business and communities here on the Peninsula. Let’s give commuters a break!
Laura Smith
Millbrae
