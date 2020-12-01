Editor,
I am impressed by the Nov. 21 Student News commentary “Political disconnect and the Electoral College” by Josette Thornhill. Being perceptive allows one to see the big picture. Historical context combined with present day awareness enables a positive future. Presenting ideas in a clear and concise written format is a great skill. Congratulations to Josette. Keep up the good work.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
