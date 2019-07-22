Editor,

Tonight was one of the worst days I have lived in my 60 years, having to watch the hate and division sewn by Trump.

Our and your children are watching. This is not being American. A bridge too far. My dad fought against this. This is not what makes America great. Write to Lindsey Graham: he may be the only one who can stop this division that will lead to violence.

Rick Nava

San Mateo

