Editor,
With regards to recent Daily Journal article “San Mateo County ends ICE relationship,” a few points must be noted.
Editor,
With regards to recent Daily Journal article “San Mateo County ends ICE relationship,” a few points must be noted.
1). Puente and Corzo speak about data and the dangers of misinformation; yet, the board has not made recidivism data available to the public. In a recent interview with ABC, Canepa stated “I don’t know?” when the reporter inquired about recidivism data. Residents should ask themselves: Why is this data not being made public?
2). Canepa speaks about 40 organizations (who he seems to be beholden to) being slapped in the face but ignores thousands of San Mateo County residents who want commonsense safety policies, have written to the board and have simply been ignored.
3). Slocum takes the cake and eats it too by calling people emailing him on a practical matter of safety as “white supremacists.”
Overall, supervisors Canepa, Corzo, Pine and Slocum have allied with special interest groups putting their own resident’s lives at risk. They have done so without sharing data and allowing sufficient time for resident outreach. Are these leaders truly representing us?
Amit Saini
Foster City
(1) comment
Perfect example of trying to fix something that is not broke for the sake of virtue signaling. Limiting resources to fight human trafficking, sex exploitation, and organized crime and gangs makes no sense at all.
