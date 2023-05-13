A recent article in a local Bay Area publication featured my District 4 representative in South San Francisco. I found the entire article laced with irony as it appeared that this individual had every agenda on his mind other than the welfare and specific needs of his constituents.
He wants to use SSF to create a housing model like Singapore or Vienna. I guess he doesn’t like SSF as it is.
This early 20s, self-professed Democratic Socialist wants us to think he is a “Bernie Bro” but when asked what advice he has for those of more advanced age he demands, “Listen to your young people. Support the younger generation. They also need to have their voice heard. Their perspectives and life experiences are different and they need to be at the table as well.”
Sounds good until you realize that he and his peers exercise a sense of entitlement as they totally dismiss the rights of the large senior citizen population in SSF.
In truth, they don’t want a seat at the table, they want the table and all the seats that go with it. Sanders would never ignore senior citizens.
He claims to be spontaneous and might run for council again or even higher office. He’s hardly spontaneous, he ran for Assembly barely after a year in office. SSF is his “springboard.”
He wants you to see a social progressive, I just see another ambitious, political opportunist. To paraphrase Star Wars, “The hypocrisy is strong in this one.”
