Editor,
It is clear that COVID-19 spreads primarily in “poorly ventilated indoor congregate settings,” which is what the Burlingame City Council is promoting (SMDJ 9/21).
If it were safe to put 50 people in a room, the library should be open. I realize that the hotel tax is a large part of the city’s revenue, but it simply is not safe to congregate people indoors. If the ventilation of these meeting rooms were upgraded to replace or filter the air several times per minute, that would be another story perhaps, but your article did not mention it.
Speaking of the library, if they put a blower on the roof to extract the inside air and kept the doors and windows open, I would feel it would be safe to go there. The same would apply to most indoor spaces. Why nothing has been tried is beyond me.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
