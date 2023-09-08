Editor,
There is a lot of misconception about the subject of historic districts. The people who are for a historical district are well meaning but are not aware of the negative aspects of this idea.
Editor,
There is a lot of misconception about the subject of historic districts. The people who are for a historical district are well meaning but are not aware of the negative aspects of this idea.
The city planning department always has the power and authority to protect any house that has historical importance against demolition or alteration.
Declaring an entire residential neighborhood a historic district is improper because not every house has historical or architectural significance. It just will create an additional bureaucratic and excessive burden on any homeowner in Baywood that wants to improve his home. Just imagine a situation in which someone at the planning department who never lived in San Mateo has to approve the color you want to paint your house or the front door. A historical district will give too much power to government over our property rights. Like many times, it starts as a nice idea but we never know where it ends.
Zev Simon
San Mateo
