Editor,
A recent guest perspective presented inaccurate information about historic districts and what it means to be part of one. We would like to correct the record.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
A recent guest perspective presented inaccurate information about historic districts and what it means to be part of one. We would like to correct the record.
Historic districts are beneficial to homeowners, neighborhoods and the community at large. They protect the authentic and unique character of a neighborhood, enhance property values and protect homeowner investment. Historic district designation can lead to significant property tax savings through the Mills Act program. Creating and maintaining a historic district brings residents together and helps build community. Historic districts encourage better design and greater public appeal than areas without historic designation.
Homeowners in historic districts are free to remodel their homes, including adding ADUs, solar panels, windows, paint, landscaping and extensively remodel the inside and rear of homes in a historic district. Historic status is considered only if demolition is proposed or the front of the house is substantially modified.
San Mateo conducted a historic building survey in 1989 and identified the Downtown and Glazenwood historic districts (the city has not been fully surveyed). The city would address applications for permits in the historic district with existing city staff and regulatory processes (zoning and building codes, design guidelines, etc.).
The goal of historic designation is to raise awareness of the historic value of older homes, encourage sustainable remodeling rather than demolition and maintain the historic look of our community. Please do your own research about historic districts rather than relying on construction contractors or developers. Visit smheritage.org for more information.
Laurie Hietter
San Mateo
The letter writer is writing on behalf of the San Mateo Heritage Alliance.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.