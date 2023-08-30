There is a movement afoot in San Mateo to have Baywood designated an historic district. While this sounds prestigious on its face, there are many adverse hidden consequences. An alliance has been formed to push this designation on homeowners. Individual property owners do not get a vote and this agenda is being pushed by an organization of eight people, six of whom reside outside of Baywood. At its core it’s an overreach and adds more restrictions to an already highly regulated area.
Homes in historic districts can be harder to sell, and can cause a drop in property values due to the limitations posed. Trying to get permission to upgrade or improve any property with this designation would require many additional steps and may be denied based on the personal preferences of an oversight committee.
I lived in a very nice and highly desirable area of Sacramento (like Baywood) with older homes. Over time, some of those have been completely rebuilt or remodeled. Sure, this has changed the original look of the neighborhood somewhat, but the newer homes look nice too and have actually increased the value of all of the homes in the area. If people remodel their homes in Baywood to suit their personal needs, it’s not going to drag the area down. However, forcing a historic district designation might.
Trying to take away choice from an entire neighborhood is not only wrong, but it’s also causing friction, anxiety and anger in the community.
