The San Mateo Heritage Alliance is seeking a blanket historical designation, and they have chosen 444 family homes in Baywood to be the first recipients of this dubious “honor.”
Historic District National Registration is bad policy for our Baywood community. It is pitting neighbor against neighbor when there is no need for a blanket designation. Homeowners can apply for an individual historical designation and not force this on all of their neighbors.
My friend in the Central Neighborhood has her individual application in process. An individual application respects and protects the rights of both parties. There is no need to encumber other residents in Baywood who do not want this classification. This is a win-win for both sides!
How can anyone debate that? Ask any councilmember, almost never is there a path to success for both sides. Some Baywood residents are upset because there is no way to get an exemption or exclusion. Three Alliance consultants verified this fact at a private meeting in our home, where two of the Alliance board members were present. Not one of those 444 family homes can be exempted from a blanket designation. Once the Alliance submits their application, the process to oppose is onerous.
The initial cost to apply for an individual designation is $10,000. The Alliance has chosen to apply for the blanket designation to save potential applicants some money and, in the process, trample on their neighbors’ property rights, all for an honorary designation and a plaque. Demanding control over other people’s property without having to buy it themselves, is an extremist position. As opposers of this movement, we may be considered collateral damage by the Alliance. But we also have rights. We are not being asked to give up some rights, our rights are being taken from us.
We are trying to get the word out to all Baywood residents and all the other neighborhoods that were mentioned at the main library meeting on Thursday, May 4. The president of the Alliance announced that they plan to build momentum in Baywood and move to San Mateo Park, Central, North Central, Aragon, Hayward Park and Eichlers. These neighborhoods should be notified that the Alliance has plans that affect them.
Half of the small Alliance board members have been recruited from other neighborhoods. By what right do they feel empowered to dictate the rules to Baywood residents?
The measure of a successfully run city is based on its ability to adapt to the changing needs of its citizens. Without the investment from young families, neighborhoods would stagnate. Denying young families their right to raise/renovate their homes to accommodate their family needs, is denying the future. Young families want to move their garages to the front (not in the back) for convenience or enlarge their footprint because of a new child. Many households in Baywood have already done these very improvements, but now they want to deny that same right to any newcomers.
In large part, the residential investment from these young tech families is responsible for the high demand for housing in all of our neighborhoods. Every neighborhood without exception in San Mateo has seen their property values rise and benefited from younger buyers seeking to live in this very convenient corridor of Silicon Valley. We should not discourage young buyers, for they are the future of our wonderful city.
It is great to venerate historic architecture, but not at the risk of choking out progress. The most beautiful cities in the United States share one common trait, they have managed to blend the old with the new. Beautiful cities are not frozen in time. The same principle applies to neighborhoods. Some new homes would work beautifully to complement and contrast some of these lovely older homes. Most homes from the 1920-1930s as in Baywood do not meet the modern needs of a 21st century family. This is illustrated in the current trend from gas to electric. As a senior citizen, I am not giving up my gas stove, but the young family who buys my home will likely make that conversion. When you hold onto the past too tightly, you stop progress.
Although not required, and in a show of fair representation, the Alliance should conduct a well-publicized formal vote, which would be the most Democratic way to handle this … Yay or Nay. Let the numbers speak for themselves. Otherwise, your home will be included in this reclassification regardless of your opinion. Do you believe this should be forced on everyone?
Anna Kuhre is a former member of the San Mateo Public Works Commission and president emerita of the San Mateo United Homeowners Association.
