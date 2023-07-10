The historical registration of Baywood is not right for everyone. Many do not agree restrictions should be placed on young families who are fighting existing obsolescence and trying to meet their family needs. In San Mateo, a new and/or upgraded home adds value to not only that property, but also the entire block.
However, the San Mateo Heritage Alliance has initiated a movement to have Baywood designated as a national historic district triggered by the recent demolition of four homes. Historical registration is an ineffective and inappropriate cure with consequences that are worse than the perceived problem.
Historical designation increases the bureaucracy involved in obtaining a permit (design, plan approval, time and cost). It severely restricts homeowner improvements. It increases the difficulty and time required to complete the work. It increases the cost of improvement and future maintenance. Future owners, heirs, neighbors and the city are bound to the designation and its requirements, in perpetuity. Those requirements are commonly imposed incorrectly by inadequately trained staff and/or strong supporters of historic preservation.
Administrators are granted authority to make unreasonable and subjective demands on the owner without regard to practicality, difficulty, time or cost. Houses that are functionally obsolete and/or structurally compromised beyond repair are denied the ability to be removed or replaced. A prime example of this is the demolition of 236 W. Third Ave., which stood abandoned for more than 38 years. It spread blight to my neighbors. It became a danger to the public and a water pollution environmental hazard. Vagrants, a car repair shop and raccoons squatted there over the years. Dilapidation was so extensive that it posed an imminent danger of collapse, yet, historical concerns kept it standing for the first 14 years of our residency two doors away. My background as a contractor and construction executive helped facilitate the long overdue demolition.
I do not agree with SMHA that the character of our city is being destroyed. Perhaps regional designation is appropriate downtown but not for our residential neighborhoods where family needs and values vary immensely from home to home. Another set of rules that restricts homeowner’s options and increases the complexity and volume of work for the city is unnecessary. If this effort is successful, the city must write ordinances, hire staff and contract with expert consultants to administer it. The time, money and effort would be better spent on dredging the lagoon, public safety, street maintenance and a host of far more critical city issues.
Historical designation is not an assurance of protecting a neighborhood from the impacts associated with high-density housing. Rather, it puts more red tape in front of potential buyers who would otherwise gladly invest in our city. Historical designation only serves as a speed bump to hinder city and state administration of state mandates to increase affordable housing.
I respect the right of any individual who wants to have their personal property declared historically significant. There is no need for a blanket declaration. The individual declaration process is currently available to any individual who wants to apply. Both sides then have their rights preserved without causing harm to the other. I refuse to force my opinion on anyone against their will. That is why I take great offense to being forced by any neighborhood group (regardless of how well intended) to live under the “honorary” flag of a historical district.
Finally, I do not want any further accusations of separation of class, wealth, privilege or anything else that is currently flowing through San Mateo political rhetoric. Don’t draw a line around Baywood that further divides us from our neighboring communities north, south, west, or in particular, east of El Camino Real. My Baywood home is no more precious to me than any other person’s home is to them.
It is not common knowledge but Baywood residents and the city have little choice in this matter. SMHA has already taken this process half way to completion. Only a 51% negative vote on an upcoming survey has any chance of stopping the process. SMHA states they intend to build momentum in Baywood and then take it citywide. A neighborhood designation is not about preserving the heritage of San Mateo, it is about forcing you and your neighbor to comply with SMHA values. Promoting diversity, freedom of choice and voluntary action (not control and regulation) is the best way to instill pride in home ownership and in our community. Please vote no on any future survey advocating for neighborhood historical designation.
Jay Kuhre is an 18-year resident of Baywood and a former member of the San Mateo Sustainability Commission. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial construction management and three California state contractor’s licenses; A, B and HAZ.
