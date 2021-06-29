Editor,
A recent article in the Daily Journal described the demise of the Fish Market Restaurant along the water in San Mateo to be replaced by 74 high-priced townhouses and now it’s the Mariners Point Golf Course that’s being proposed.
And for what?
More dense high-priced housing that really does not relieve the housing situation, adds more traffic, parking and infrastructure problems, less recreational space and eliminates one of the few pleasures some have, especially during the pandemic. But what it really does is negatively impact our quality of life and it’s just the start. Santa Clara golf course was recently closed for redevelopment. And a few years ago, Poplar Creek in San Mateo was talked about as a possibility by the then San Mateo City Council. What’s next for redevelopment? Might be soccer and baseball fields, tennis and basketball courts, ice rinks, bowling, etc.
Some of this is being driven by state and developer extreme pressure for new housing as well as dense multiunit housing in single-family neighborhoods. It’s all out of balance with poor urban planning.
If you are a sports enthusiast regardless of the sport, you can appreciate the plight of golfers these days as property values rise. Please contact the Foster City Council and voice your opinion or someday you may lose the sport you love to play. And, if you live outside Foster City, also have your mayor weigh in on the subject.
Gary Isoardi
San Mateo
