Editor,
Early on in my MidPen career I visited Gene Mullin in Sacramento. I was so impressed by his deep understanding of affordable housing and his energy. He had a way of really focusing on people in addition to important legislative achievements at the state level. The list of his achievements is long, however there is a contribution that will endure in its relevance to MidPen and San Mateo County: he chaired the Measure K Campaign.
Since its passage in 2016 every affordable housing community we’ve newly constructed in the county has relied heavily on these funds, which are generated from a ½ cent increase in the county’s sales tax. Gene tirelessly worked to ensure Measure K passed with an overwhelming 70% of the votes.
Measure K continues to produce $85 million per year to help the health, safety and quality of life of our county. Each year some Measure K money is used for affordable housing and Alma Point in Foster City, Sweeney Lane in Daly City, Sequoia Belle Haven in Menlo Park, Serenity Senior in East Palo Alto, Arroyo Green in Redwood City, and Firehouse Square in Belmont would not have been possible without it.
His vision for Measure K continues on — we have other affordable communities in the pipeline that will bring more than 600 homes to San Mateo, Menlo Park, Moss beach and East Palo Alto. We are truly grateful for his life and legacy.
Nevada Merriman
Foster City
(1) comment
It is so nice to spend other peoples' money. Based on a 10 year revenue stream, Prop K would bring in $850 million. For that we get a measly 600 homes that would cost $1.5 million each. What a deal! That is Mullin's real legacy, tax and spend.
