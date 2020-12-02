Editor,
People span a rather wide range of responsible selfless cognitive thought, from those that understand the gravity of the war we are facing with COVID to those that think it is a hoax. Given this as fact, there will people who do not where masks and hold back the rest of us back from getting through this faster. I propose we have downtown signage requiring masks within one block of our downtown areas.
History has shown that the only incentive that works for people in general is to fine people for breaking a law. The police patrolling our downtowns should be walking around enforcing and fining.
Bradford Nelson
Redwood City
