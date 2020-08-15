Editor,
Last Monday, the Redwood City Council approved a resolution recognizing Black Lives Matter and affirming a commitment to racial equity. Black Lives Matter activists participated in the meeting, and some were notably hostile and rude.
Black Lives Matter advocates who spoke up supporting police reforms are not wrong when they do so. However, calls for defunding the police are wrong, and the general public does not support this position. Only a month ago, NPR published the results of a Pew Research Center poll about defunding the police. NPR reported, “73 % said they thought funding for the police should stay the same (42%), be increased a little (20%) or a lot (11%).” Those percentages are likely higher in cities like Chicago where there has been a recent increase in homicides and other serious crimes.
Black Lives Matter advocates who spoke up defending the anger and emotion expressed during protests are not wrong when they do so. They are passionate, and that is a good thing. However, impugning the integrity of elected officials without cause then justifying such remarks because they are angry is wrong. That is simply an attempt to squelch points of view that do not conform to their own beliefs.
Robert. F. Kennedy said: “What is objectionable, what is dangerous about extremists is not that they are extreme, but that they are intolerant. The evil is not what they say about their cause, but what they say about their opponents.” Defunding the police is an extreme measure, but do we really need its advocates bringing offensive rhetoric to this discussion?
Ray Fowler
Redwood Cit
