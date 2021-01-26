Editor,
Everyday I receive four newspapers knowing that there is no way I am going to read them all at once, until Sunday when I have a day to do nothing but read. Local news is important to me so I read the San Mateo Daily Journal, San Francisco Chronicle, San Jose Mercury News, The New York Times and occasionally The Wall Street Journal. For me reading is a hobby and if ever there was a time to be informed it is now.
The New York Times is an amazing paper with very in-depth reporting. This paper is like reading a book. As many newspapers in this country are struggling I feel a need to support them, kind of like restaurants at this time.
All of the newspapers I have mentioned here have pros and cons. I think the one section I gravitate toward first is the opinion page in the Daily Journal, not only because I know many of the writers but it is important to me to know what they think and whether I agree with them or not.
I certainly do not agree with everything my friend Matt Grocott says but sometimes I do. I value his opinion just like everyone else’s opinion. I respect his right to have an opinion.
Recently, The New York Times announced a Pulitzer Prize winner named Kathleen Kingsbury would be their new opinion editor. Ms. Kingsbury wrote “opinion is and will be a place where our audiences will hear from those with whom they agree and disagree.”
I agree with Kathleen and wish her the best.
David Thom
San Carlos
