I am responding to the article, “Race for San Bruno City Council forms” by Austin Walsh in the Oct. 2 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
I have lived in San Bruno for 32 years and have known Councilwoman Irene O’Connell for almost 20 years, beginning with my volunteering with the Beautification Task Force, which she co-chairs. San Bruno benefits from her incredible public service ethos and high-energy drive, as well as her knowledge of the history of San Bruno issues, i.e. “how we got here” and “what have we tried before?”
I see candidates running for office for the first time, complaining about complicated problems with simplistic solutions, i.e. potholes on El Camino Real which Samtrans is responsible for fixing, not the city of San Bruno. Irene is a practical, solution-based person with a beady eye on the purse-strings of suggested projects. A four-story parking garage would be great, but how will it be paid for?
She does her research and gets involved with county and state people to represent San Bruno’s interests. I am glad the Daily Journal is recommending her for the City Council seat, she is a great asset to our city. We are lucky she lives here and is so civic-minded.
Sally Calvert
San Bruno
